10 Visuals Of The Frightening Amritpal Rampage In Punjab As Police Get Overrun

Supporters of Amritpal Singh -- a preacher and head of the 'Waris Panjab De' group went on a rampage in Punjab's Amritsar on Thursday, February 23. A massive clash erupted between lathi-charging police and Amritpal's supporters armed with swords and guns. Many were seen wielding swords, hurling stones and breaking barricades as they barged into the Ajnala police station in Amritsar.

Supporters gheraoed the Ajnala police station protesting against the filing of an FIR against Amritpal and his associates. Notably, the protest came after Amritpal and his aides were booked on the charges of alleged kidnapping, theft and voluntarily causing hurt.

Here are 10 visuals of the frightening Amritpal rampage in Amritsar

1. Gathered in large numbers, supporters of Amritpal Singh armed with swords, guns, and lathis attacked the policemen and barged into the police station.

2. Supporters of Amritpal resorted to sword-wielding and clashed against lathi-charging police outside Ajnala police station in Punjab's Amritsar.

3. Republic TV accessed visuals from inside the Ajnala police station as supporters of Amritpal Singh barged into the police station after attacking policemen.

4. After clashing with policemen, supporters of Amritpal gheraoed the police station in Punjab. Complete collapse of law and order in Amritsar.

Heavily-armed Amritpal supporters take over police station in Punjab after clashing with & overwhelming Police.



Visuals coming in from inside the police station.









5. Watch the exact moment the Amritpal protest turned violent, with the police being completely overrun.

6. Here's how Amritpal's men took over Punjab's police station

7. After supporters went on a rampage in Amritsar, Khalistan sympathiser Amritpal said, 'The protest will continue'. He also blamed the police for the violence.

#BREAKING | Amritpal speaks to his supporters at Ajnal police station after his supporters attacked policemen in Amritsar.

8. Visuals of Amritpal with his supporters at Amritsar police station.

9. After breaking barricades, supporters of Amritpal staged a sit-in protest outside the Ajnala police station while waiting for the head of 'Waris Punjab De' to come out and speak.

10. Supporters displayed banners and posters while protesting against the filing of an FIR against Amritpal and his associates.

