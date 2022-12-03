10-year-old Trapped In A Society Lift In UP's Noida; Second Such Incident Within Days

In a second such incident in Delhi-NCR in less than a week, a boy got trapped in a lift in a housing society in Greater Noida for several minutes and was later rescued but not before he cried and started hitting, punching the lift out of panic. The police probe into the incident is ongoing however no FIR has been filed into the matter.

Notably two members of a housing association in Ghaziabad were booked on Wednesday (Nov 30) by the police after three girls remained trapped inside a housing society lift for over 25 minutes.

Boy seen crying, hitting the lift

According to the CCTV footage, the boy who entered the lift with his bicycle soon after realising he was stuck inside, out of desperation started hitting, punching the walls of the lift, seat of his bicycle, frantically pressing the lift buttons and shouting in an attempt to seek the attention of the outsiders to come to his rescue.

The incident comes just days after three girls got trapped inside a housing society - Crossings Republik Township in Ghaziabad and were trapped inside the elevator without any help for about 25 minutes. An FIR was registered in this regard against the office bearers of the society.

