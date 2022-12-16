10 Years Of Nirbhaya Case: DCW Writes To Both Houses; Urges Discussion On Women's Safety

Delhi Commission For Women chief Swati Maliwal wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar urging them to suspend today's Parliamentary business to discuss women's safety issues on the 10th anniversary of the Nirbhaya gang rape.

In the letter, the DCW chief wrote, "As you may be aware, today is the tenth anniversary of Nirbhaya. She was gang raped brutally in December 2012 and was subjected to the most horrific atrocities by the rapists. The incident shook the conscience of the country which witnessed unprecedented protests that ultimately led to several legal reforms."

"However, 10 years have passed since the gruesome incident, and crimes against women and girls are only increasing in the country. Every day, there are 6 rapes reported in the National Capital itself. An 8-month-old baby and a 90-year-old woman have also been raped in Delhi!" she added.

10 years of Nirbhaya rape case

The incident that took place on the night of December 16, 2012, shook the country. The 22-year-old Delhi woman was brutally gang-raped by six men in a moving bus. Not only she was raped but her private parts were badly mutilated. After the shocking incident, thousands came out to protest on the streets, against the treatment of women and to get 'Justice For Nirbhaya'. The unfortunate case also led to several changes to the law governing sexual harassment and violence against women.

Acid attack on schoolgirl in Delhi's Dwarka

She also emphasized the recent ghastly acid attack that took place in the national capital saying, "Two days back, a 17-year-old girl was going to her school in Dwarka, Delhi when two bike riders threw acid over her. She has sustained major burns and is presently admitted to a hospital in serious condition. Similar horrific cases are being reported from all parts of the country." In her letter, she asked Lok Sabha Speaker to discuss the issues of women's safety in Parliament saying, "the increasing crimes against women and girls in the country is a matter of great concern and needs to be urgently acted against. I, therefore, request your hon'ble self to kindly suspend today's business in Lok Sabha and ensure that the matter regarding the rising crimes against women and girls is properly discussed in the house so that urgent steps are taken on this pertinent issue."

