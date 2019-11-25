100-200 BJP Workers Were At Delhi Hotel When We Reached, We Were Scared: 'missing' NCP MLA

NCP MLA Anil Patil who was nowhere to be found for a week, was seen on Monday and said that he was neither missing nor abducted. Anil Patil, along with Daulat Daroda, were lodged at a hotel in Gurgaon, it has emerged. They came back to Mumbai along with Nationalist Youth Congress president Dheeraj Sharma and Nationalist Student Congress chief Sonia Doohan late on Sunday night. Another lawmaker Nitin Pawar had already reached Mumbai on Sunday while NCP MLA Narhari Zirwal is currently at a safe location in Delhi, party leaders said.

Anil Pawar on his whereabouts

Speaking to news agency ANI, Anil Patil said, “First of all, I request the media that I have not gone missing or was abducted. When we reached the hotel (in Delhi), at least 100-200 BJP workers were present there along with a lot of police cars and personnel in civil dress. We were scared. We told Sharad Pawar Sahab that we want to return and stay with the party. He assured us that we will be brought back and made the necessary arrangements”.

52 NCP MLAs come back to Sharad Pawar

NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik in a statement to ANI said that 52 MLAs have come back to Sharad Pawar-led party. Also, as per media reports, the MLAs who have returned have pledged their support to the Sharad Pawar-led NCP. NCP had won 54 seats in the recently concluded assembly elections.

Almost all of the NCP MLAs were moved to hotel Hyatt in Mumbai on Sunday evening. All pf this comes after Devendra Fadnavis was sworn-in as the state's Chief Minister for the second time while NCP's Ajit Pawar took oath as his deputy on Saturday morning. The Supreme Court of India, on Monday, reserved its order in the case against the alleged “illegitimate” government formation in Maharashtra and said that they would give their verdict at 10:30 am on Tuesday.

