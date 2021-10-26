100 cr Covid vaccinations: EDMC House passes resolution thanking PM Modi, doctors

New Delhi, Oct 25 (PTI) The BJP-led EDMC House on Monday passed a resolution thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi, doctors and scientists for helping India achieve the milestone of administering over 100 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses in the country's fight against the pandemic.

The House termed the milestone an "unforgettable achievement" and said that "history has been scripted".

India achieved a major landmark in its vaccination programme against COVID-19 on October 21 as the cumulative vaccine doses administered in the country surpassed the 100-crore mark.

"Today, through this House, we express our gratitude to Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi for this unforgettable achievement and we extend our thanks to all scientists, researchers, doctors, paramedical staff, malaria staff, teachers and everyone else who has contributed to this great 'yagya' by facing several challenges," the EDMC House said in its resolution.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 and it was gradually opened to all above the age of 18 from May 1.

The EDMC House also passed a resolution that proposed to set up free creche facilities at schools and community halls of the East Delhi Municipal Corporation for children of working women from lower and lower-middle class families.

The House also resolved to restore on humanitarian grounds the jobs of 25 contractual sanitation workers who were earlier removed allegedly for being inducted wrongly.

It was also decided that the municipal commissioner will formulate a policy for the payment of arrears to pensioners and money due to dependents of deceased employees.

The House also resolved that no challans will be issued to any resident of east Delhi for not segregating dry and wet waste until the EDMC comes up with a full system to collect and dispose of such waste and every citizen is made aware of it. PTI KND DIV DIV

