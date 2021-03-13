100-day Countdown To Yoga Day 2021 Begins; Sports Minister Rijiju Inaugurates Event

Quick links:
Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Saturday attended the inaugural event of '100 Days Countdown for International Day of Yoga 2021' held at Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga (MDNIY).
AYUSH Ministry will coordinate with all the stakeholders to celebrate the International Day of Yoga 2021 in a befitting manner, Rijiju said.
The sports minister accompanied students of the institute in performing yoga to commemorate the event.
The Ministry hopes to kindle a “Mass Movement for Health and Wellbeing” through Yoga in the 100-day run-up to IDY-2021.
This year will mark the 7th edition of International Day of Yoga (IDY) on June 21, which was recognised as the IDY by the United Nations General Assembly at the initiative of PM Narendra Modi
Rijiju shared several pictures from the inaugural event where students can be seen performing yoga at MDNIY.
Sports Minister Rijiju also inaugurated the reorientation programme for the yoga protocol instructors.