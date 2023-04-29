100 Episodes Of Mann Ki Baat: How PM Modi's Radio Show Amplified Movements And Issues

On April 30, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation for the 100th time through his monthly radio broadcast-- "Mann Ki Baat". The radio show which has been broadcast on the last Sunday of every month in multiple languages, including Hindi, English, and several regional languages, has impacted many across all social barriers. From pushing for 'Nari Shakti' to being 'Vocal for Local', this initiative has apparently stood out among all the initiatives of PM Modi. Here's a look back at the episodes of Mann Ki Baat and how PM Modi amplified movements and issues through it, impacting the lives of many.

Looking back at How Mann Ki Baat amplified movements & issues

The radio programme has become apolitical discourse between the government and the people, which connects the listener and the Prime Minister. Focused on the upliftment and better governance for India, the PM has used "Mann Ki Baat" not only to connect with the millions of Indians, but also to share his thoughts on various issues, and discuss solutions to the country’s problems.

During the episodes, PM Modi touched upon various topics including the importance of cleanliness, women empowerment, pushing local manufacturers, the COVID-19 pandemic, the importance of education, and the role of youth in nation-building.

Mann Ki Baat's first episode was aired on October 3, 2014, on the occasion of Vijayadashami. In his first address through the radio after becoming the Prime Minister, PM Modi gave a call for "Swachh Bharat". Rather than making it a complete government programme, the PM made it a"people's movement", urging citizens to join hands together to make the country clean. Following this, a new era of cleanliness began in the country where people participated in several cleanliness drives.

In its third episode, the Prime Minister spoke on the drug menace and appealed to the youth to say no to drugs. In the subsequent episode, PM Modi spoke about the importance of Yoga, and Khadi and also spearheaded the "Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao" campaign. His 'Selfie with Daughter' campaign also got overwhelming support from the citizens. The effect of the BBBP campaign was that Sex Ratio at Birth (SRB) improved by 16 points from 918 in 2014-15 to 934 in 2019-20 and the Gross Enrolment Ratio of girls in the schools at the secondary level improved from 77.45 to 81.32.

In his Mann Ki Baat addresses, PM Modi emphasised self-reliance and promoted Make in India campaign and later Atmanirbhar Bharat. He also urged the citizens to be Swadeshi with a "Vocal for Local" slogan. People supported PM's call for Swadeshi and subsequently, the local manufacturers got a boost.

The Prime Minister has always amplified Swachh Bharat in his Mann Ki Baat show. On the September 29, 2019, episode of Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi stressed eliminating single-use plastic. He also spoke on the ban on e-cigarettes and said that the latter was banned so that a "new form" of intoxication does not destroy the country's youth.

During the Covid 19 pandemic, Mann Ki Baat acted as a channel to educate the public and encourage the vaccination campaign. He spoke about the Lockdown and warned people about the pandemic. He asked people to follow the "Lakshman Rekha" to save themselves and their families. He encouraged people to show solidarity and help the needy during the Covid time.

"I am glad to talk with you through this simple medium of Radio, which serves each and every corner of the nation. I can reach the poorest homes, as mine, my nation’s strength lies within the hut of the poor, within the villages; my nation’s strength lies with the Mothers, Sisters and Youths; my nation’s strength lies with the farmers. Nation will only progress if you believe in it. I am expressing my trust towards the nation. I believe in your strength, hence, I believe in our nation’s future," PM Modi said in Mann Ki Baat's first episode.