100 Episodes Of Mann Ki Baat: These Are The Iconic Moments From PM Modi’s Radio Show

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the 100th episode of the Mann Ki Baat radio show tomorrow (April 30). In its nine-year journey, the PM has shared his thoughts on several themes with the people of the country. According to a recent survey conducted by the Indian Institute of Management Rohtak, 23 crore people have ‘listened to or viewed’ Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Mann Ki Baat program regularly and over 100 crore people have listened to it at least once.

In the Mann Ki Baat program’s nine-year journey, some of the iconic moments include PM Narendra Modi’s mention about the increasing usage of Khadi clothes in India. During the specific episode, he said, “After 2014, we have often discussed Khadi, it’s only because of your efforts that today in India the sales of Khadi clothes have increased multifold. Who might have thought that from a Khadi store sales of Khadi worth more than Rs 1 crore in a single day is possible? However, you have made this possible. The weavers get benefited when you buy Khadi every single time. Precisely why, buying Khadi is public service and service to the nation too.”

PM Modi’s discussion on multiple social themes

Prime Minister Modi has also highlighted the importance of the usage of solar electricity in many Mann Ki Baat episodes. “Bharat is connecting the traditional experiences with the modern science. That is why we are one of the top nations in the list of countries producing solar electricity. It‘s a topic of study, how solar energy is transforming the lives of people in India," he said.

The PM has also touched upon agricultural themes to inspire and motivate the farming community. “As farmers made record production, nation also procured a record produce. At many places, farmers have got even more rates than the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for mustard. It is because of record production that our nation has been able to provide support to each and every countrymen. Today, during crisis, free ration is being provided to 80 crore poor people so that, not a single day goes when the stove is not lit in the house of the poor," said PM Modi.

'Mann Ki Baat' during COVID pandemic

Another memorable moment was when PM Narendra Modi in one of his Mann Ki Baat episodes interacted with COVID-19 warriors, announcing the formation of a portal that was a repository of all information regarding fighting the pandemic in the country.

“The platform is named covidwarriors.gov.in. Through this platform, the government has linked together volunteers of various social organisations, representatives of civil society, and local administration. In a short time, 1.25 crore people are linked through this portal including doctors, nurses, Asha, ANM sisters, friends from NCC and NSS, and professionals from various fields. They have made this platform as their own,” said PM Modi, who lauded their efforts to save millions of Indians.

The most iconic moment…

In the Mann Ki Baat episode of January 27, 2015, the then-US President Barack Obama joined Prime Minister Narendra Modi and discussed various issues with the people of India. President Obama in his introductory address said, “I’m told that this is also the first-ever radio address by an Indian Prime Minister and an American President together, so we’re making a lot of history in a short time."

"Now to the people of India listening all across this great nation. It’s wonderful to be able to speak you directly. We just come from discussions in which we affirmed that India and the United States are natural partners, because we have so much in common. We are two great democracies, two innovative economies, two diverse societies dedicated to empowering individuals. We are linked together by millions of proud Indian Americans who still have family and carry on traditions from India," he added.

Mann Ki Baat certainly is a one-of-its-kind radio show that celebrates grass root level change makers. The monthly radio program that kicked off on October 3, 2014, on the day of Vijayadashmi will complete 100 episodes on April 30, 2023.