Spirit Of India! 100 Jawans' 4-hour Convoy For Expecting Mother Results In Tiny Miracle

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has offered a prayer for the health of a citizen, Mrs. Shamima, and her newborn baby, after the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir locals came to her rescue when she was in need of emergency hospitalisation, on the cusp of delivery, but was separated from the required medical services due to snow.

The PM also lauded the efforts of the Army, who had once again shown bravery and an indomitable will to go beyond the call of duty to help citizens despite testing conditions.

READ: Rajnath Singh Proudly Recalls 'indomitable Sacrifices' Of Indian Forces On 72nd Army Day

Our Army is known for its valour and professionalism. It is also respected for its humanitarian spirit. Whenever people have needed help, our Army has risen to the occasion and done everything possible!



Proud of our Army.



I pray for the good health of Shamima and her child. https://t.co/Lvetnbe7fQ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 15, 2020

WATCH: Proud Nation Celebrates Its Braveheart Martyrs On 72nd Army Day

In a tweet posted on Tuesday evening by the Chinar Corps of the Indian army, a video showed Indian army personnel carrying a person on their shoulders, in a litter. The tweet said that the personnel and the civilians had carried the expecting mother for over four hours in heavy snow. The efforts were successful since Mrs Shamima delivered the baby successfully and both, the mother and the baby, are healthy.

#HumsaayaHainHum 🇮🇳🍁

During heavy snowfall, an expecting mother Mrs Shamima, required emergency hospitalisation. For 4 hours over 100 Army persons & 30 civilians walked with her on stretcher through heavy snow. Baby born in hospital, both mother & child doing fine. #VRWithU4U pic.twitter.com/BpDcXRvuUH — Chinar Corps - Indian Army (@ChinarcorpsIA) January 14, 2020

The Prime Minister, in his tweet, said that the Army is known for its "valour and professionalism", whilst being respected for the humanitarian spirit. He added that he was proud of the army.

READ: Indian Army Rescues Stranded 'Chaddar Trek' Tourists In Ladakh

READ: Indian Army Day 2020: Here Is Everything You Should Know About The Unique Theme This Year