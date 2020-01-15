The Debate
Spirit Of India! 100 Jawans' 4-hour Convoy For Expecting Mother Results In Tiny Miracle

General News

In a tweet on Wednesday morning, the Prime Minister appreciated the efforts of the Army and prayed for the health of a lady and her newborn baby

Written By Devarshi mankad | Mumbai | Updated On:
PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has offered a prayer for the health of a citizen, Mrs. Shamima, and her newborn baby, after the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir locals came to her rescue when she was in need of emergency hospitalisation, on the cusp of delivery, but was separated from the required medical services due to snow. 

The PM also lauded the efforts of the Army, who had once again shown bravery and an indomitable will to go beyond the call of duty to help citizens despite testing conditions. 

In a tweet posted on Tuesday evening by the Chinar Corps of the Indian army, a video showed Indian army personnel carrying a person on their shoulders, in a litter. The tweet said that the personnel and the civilians had carried the expecting mother for over four hours in heavy snow. The efforts were successful since Mrs Shamima delivered the baby successfully and both, the mother and the baby, are healthy.

The Prime Minister, in his tweet, said that the Army is known for its "valour and professionalism", whilst being respected for the humanitarian spirit. He added that he was proud of the army.

Published:
