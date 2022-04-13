100 kg human hair seized by BSF in Meghalaya

Shillong, Apr 13 (PTI) The Border Security Force on Wednesday seized 100 kg of human hair meant to be smuggled to Bangladesh from near the international border in Meghalaya's East Khasi Hills district, a statement issued by the paramilitary force said.

Human hair is in huge demand in Bangladesh owing to the flourishing wig business there, the BSF said.

"We have seized 100 kg of human hair meant to be smuggled to Bangladesh from the international Border of East Khasi Hills district," a BSF spokesperson said in a statement.

He said Bangladesh has replaced Myanmar as a new transit hub for human hair smuggling for further shipping to China. PTI JOP RG RG

