100 mn doses of Corbevax supplied to Centre: Biological E Ltd

Hyderabad, Aug. 11 (PTI): Biological E. Ltd (BE) on Thursday said it has delivered 10 crore (100 million) doses of its COVID-19 vaccine, Corbevax to the Centre so far.

In a release, the city-based vaccine maker said, Biological E. Limited has delivered 10 crore doses of Corbevax to the Government of India till now. Pan-India roll-out of Corbevax in children 12-14 years of age was initiated on March 16, 2022 and till now almost seven crore doses have been administered and 2.9 crore children have completed the two-dose vaccination regimen."

Corbevax was also approved by the Union Health Ministry as a heterologous COVID-19 booster dose under emergency use authorization for individuals aged 18 years and above after 6 months of administration of primary vaccination (two doses) of Covaxin or Covishield, the company said.

The Health Ministry's approval is based on the recommendations made recently by the COVID-19 Working Group of the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI).

Corbevax is expected to be available as a booster dose on the CoWIN App in public and private vaccination centres from August 12, 2022.

This approval came after the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) approved the vaccine for emergency use as a heterologous COVID-19 booster dose for individuals aged 18 years on June 4, 2022.

The vaccine had received emergency use authorization as primary two-dose vaccination regimen in Adults, Adolescents and Children of five years and above, in a series of approvals from December 2021 to April 2022.

The price of Corbevax for private COVID-19 vaccination centres is Rs. 250, inclusive of GST. For the end-user, the price was fixed at Rs 400, including taxes and administrative charges.

