100 New COVID-19 Cases In J-K

Jammu and Kashmir recorded 100 fresh COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, raising the tally to 3,29,320, even as no new fatality linked to the infection was reported from the Union Territory in the last 24 hours, officials said.

Seventy-six of the new cases were from the Jammu division and the remaining from the Kashmir division, the officials said.

They said Srinagar district recorded a maximum of 49 fresh COVID-19 cases, followed by Baramulla district which registered nine infections.

Jammu and Kashmir has 1,388 active cases of the novel coronavirus, while the number of recoveries has reached 3,23,510, the officials said.

The death toll from the pandemic stands at 4,422 in the UT.

The mucormycosis (black fungus) infection tally remained unchanged at 46 in the Union Territory as no fresh case was reported.

