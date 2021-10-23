100 noted artisans to participate in Hunar Haat at Vrindavan Kumbh from November 10

Mathura (UP), Oct 23 (PTI) Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi has agreed to send 100 noted artisans of the country for participating in ‘Hunar Haat’ organised as part of the 10-day Braj Raj Utsav at Vrindavan Kumbh here, an official said on Saturday.

The Braj Raj Utsav, organised by the UP Braj Tirth Vikas Parishad, is a joint venture of the state government, Union Ministry of Minority Affairs and the Ministry of Textiles. A special cultural programme courtesy Mathura BJP MP Hema Malini will also be held.

“The noted artisans will set up their stalls in Kumbh area of Vrindavan during the Braj Raj Utsav starting from November 10,” Shailjakant Mishra, vice president, UP Braj Tirth Vikas Parishad said.

Besides the Hunar Haat, 15 food stalls showcasing a variety of vegetarian food of different states, will also be set up in the Kumbha Mela area under the Braj Raj Utsav.

According to officials, Union Textile Minister Piyush Goyal has agreed for setting up ‘Shilp Gram’ by his ministry during the event. Popular weavers will exhibit their work in the Shilpi Gram.

A laser show of ‘Krishna Lila’ and presentation of the culture of Brij bhumi by local artists will be another attraction, they said.

The officials added that the main objective of organising the Braj Raj Utsav is to promote local artisans, weavers, culture of Braj, and save Kumbh Mela land from encroachment.

PTI CORR SRY

