100 People To Get COVID Vaccine At A Booth Per Day Initially: MoS Health Ashwini Choubey

As India is inching closer towards launching the vaccine of Coronavirus in the country, Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Ashwini Kumar Choubey on Sunday claimed that the vaccine will be available for all the citizens of the country.

While addressing the media in Patna, Choubey said that only 100 people will be given the vaccine per day at a given booth in the initial stages but eventually everyone will receive the vaccine shot as the inoculation process takes pace.

"We are going to start the process of sending necessary equipment for storage and handling of coronavirus vaccine to states. For now, only 100 people will be given the vaccine at a booth per day. Eventually, everyone will get the vaccine," he said.

Choubey's statement comes as a reiteration of Prime Minister Narendra Modi who earlier this month stated that the country will not have to wait too long for the coronavirus vaccine even as he cautioned people that there should be no laxity as far as prevention of the infection is concerned.

In his all-party meet earlier this month, PM Modi said that the healthcare workers involved in treating Coronavirus patients, frontline workers, who include police personnel and municipal staff, and old people suffering from serious conditions would be inoculated on priority.

'Bengal on MHA's radar'

While speaking about the volatile situation in West Bengal ahead of the Assembly elections, he said that the Ministry of Home Affairs is keeping a watch over the situation. His statement was in the context of the political violence in West Bengal which has claimed over 120 lives from the BJP cadre, ranging from ground level workers to BJP leaders in the state and also the regular fatal attacks on the BJP leaders, latest one to be on National President JP Nadda's convoy.

"West Bengal is under the Home Ministry's radar. Soon, Home Minister Amit Shah will hold rally in Bengal once again. West Bengal is for everybody. It is our motherland. Mamata government will be defeated and people of Bengal will throw Mamata Banerjee's goons along with her to the Bay of Bengal," he said.

(With ANI inputs)

