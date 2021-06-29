100 Per Cent Vaccination: 73 Gram Panchayats Of Tripura Lead Fight Against COVID

The State of Tripura has reached a milestone by 100 percent vaccination across 73 Gram panchayats in five out of its eight districts. There are 1178 gram panchayats across eight districts. Interestingly others are also accelerating to achieve the 100 percent vaccination.

These five districts are North Tripura, South Tripura, Sepahijala, Dhalai, Gomati. On the other hand, the districts of Unakoti, Khowai, and West Tripura had not been able to complete 100 percent vaccination in any of its panchayats.

Earlier, Tripura reported that 80 percent of its eligible individuals in both age groups of 18-44 and 45+, have received at least the first dose of vaccine. In some districts, in the age group of 45+ even 100 percent vaccination have also been reported.

Making the announcement on Twitter, Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb thanked the health workers, officials as well as people of the State for actively participating in the vaccination drive. “I am very happy to announce that complete vaccination has been achieved in 73 Gram panchayats across different districts of the State. I thank all the health workers and concerned officials for this work. I also thank the people of the State for their enthusiastic participation in this campaign," he wrote.

Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb earlier said that the target of his government is to achieve 100 percent vaccination in the State as early as possible in order to be the first State in the country to achieve this feat.

It is important to note here that though in the rest of the country, the age group of 18-44 years received their first dose in the month of May, in Tripura, the State government started it late in the month of June. Officials have informed that the decision was taken as the focus was more on vaccinating people with comorbidity with both doses, in order to ensure safety and at the same time to maintain the stock of vaccine against the demand.

The State has reported 64,863 COVID-19 cases so far with 672 deaths.