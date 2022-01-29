1,000 Drones Light Up Delhi Skies At Republic Day Beating Retreat Ceremony; Watch

For the first time ever, the Beating Retreat ceremony, which marked the end of India's 73rd Republic Day celebrations, featured a 10-minute-long drone show. Indian StartUp 'Botlab', funded by the Technology Development Board (TDB) under the Union Ministry of Science & Technology and led by an IIT Delhi alumni, conducted the drone show, in which over 1,000 drones took to the sky atop the Rashtrapati Bhavan and made different formations.

From the map of India, the national animal and flower, visuals showed several complex and stunning formations by hordes of drones that light up and change colour. The patriotic tunes that played in perfect synchronisation with the drones further contributed to making the show a treat for the spectators.

Delhi: 1000 Made in India drones make different formations as part of the Beating Retreat ceremony at Vijay Chowk pic.twitter.com/4a30cu0qQu — ANI (@ANI) January 29, 2022

Beating Retreat ceremony

Beating Retreat is a centuries-old military tradition dating from the days when troops disengaged from the battle at sunset. As soon as the buglers sounded the retreat, the troops ceased fighting, sheathed their arms and withdrew from the battlefield.

Beating Retreat marks the end of nearly week-long festivities of Republic Day, which used to begin on January 24, but this year, began on January 23, the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose. PM Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh were among the many dignitaries present at the ceremony.

Twenty-six tunes were played at this year's ceremony including Hey Kanchha, Channa Bilauri, Jai Janam Bhumi, Nritya Sarita, Vijay Josh, Kesaria Banna, Veer Siachen, Hathroi, Vijay Ghosh, Ladaakoo, Swadeshi, Amar Chattan, Golden Arrows and Swarn Jayanti.

The ceremony saw the participation of 44 buglers, 16 trumpeters and 75 drummers.