Pan-India 1000 Genome Sequencing Of SARS-CoV-2 Completed: Union Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Saturday, August 1 announced the 'successful completion' of pan-India 1000 genome sequencing of SARS-CoV-2.

According to an official press note, the Department of Biotechnology (DBT) had launched a Pan-India 1000 SARS-CoV-2 RNA Genome Sequencing programme in May. The programme was to be done by Autonomous Institutes of DBT in collaboration with national laboratories and clinical organisations.

While announcing the successful completion of the Genome sequencing, Dr Harsh Vardhan said that the genetic sequencing may be the only technical finding at this stage. However, he added that the programme has to ultimately synchronise with global research to ensure benefits for humankind.

Announcing the successful completion of PAN-India 1000 #Genome sequencing of #SARSCoV2, I said that genetic sequencing at this stage may appear to be only a technical finding, but we have to ultimately synchronise this with global research to ensure benefits for humankind. pic.twitter.com/uWp0V9Ix4t — Dr Harsh Vardhan (@drharshvardhan) August 1, 2020

Network of dedicated coronavirus Biorepositories

The Union Minister on Saturday held a meeting with the Department of Biotechnology (DBT) and reviewed the COVID-19 activities of DBT, Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC) and DBT-Autonomous Institutions (AIs).

During the meeting, Dr Harsh Vardhan also reportedly launched the largest network of five dedicated coronavirus Biorepositories established by DBT. As per reports, the minister informed that the genome sequence data will be soon released in Global Initiative on Sharing All Influenza Data (GISAID) in a bid to help the researchers.

Dr Harsh Vardhan said, “The information in the database will improve our understanding on how the virus is spreading, ultimately helping to interrupt the transmission chains, prevent new cases of infection, and provide impetus to research on intervention measures”.

He added, "The data analysis, which is ongoing, may bring out some interesting conclusions to help in our fight against COVID-19”.

Furthermore, the Union Minister also informed that 16 vaccine candidates are in different stages of development. Dr Harsh Vardhan informed that the BCG vaccine is currently undergoing phase 3 trial, Zydus Cadila DNA vaccine is in phase I/II trial and 4 vaccine candidates are in advanced stages of the pre-clinical study.

He added that the five good clinical laboratory practise (GCLP) clinical trial sites have been developed and six animal models for vaccine development studies are also ready.

(With ANI inputs)

