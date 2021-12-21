1,000 kg ganja seized from banana-laden truck in MP; 5 held

Bhind, Dec 21 (PTI) Police have seized around 1,000 kg of ganja worth nearly Rs 2 crore at Bhind in Madhya Pradesh from a banana-laden truck coming from Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh and arrested five people in this connection, a senior official said.

The drug consignment was found hidden under the bananas in the vehicle on Monday, Superintendent of Police Shailendra Singh Chouhan told reporters.

Based on a tip-off, the truck was intercepted at Tilori intersection of Malanpur industrial area, about 60 km from the Bhind district headquarters, he said.

About 1,000 kg of ganja was found hidden under 13 tonnes of bananas, he said, adding that the estimated value of the seized contraband was around Rs 2 crore.

The consignment, being brought from Visakhapatnam, was to be supplied in the entire Gwalior-Chambal division of Madhya Pradesh, the official said.

Five persons, including Sandeep Sharma, named as the main accused in the case, truck driver Mukesh Sharma and their associates were arrested and booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, he said. PTI COR ADU GK GK

