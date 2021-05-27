'10,000 Sachets Of DRDO's 2-DG COVID Drug Available In Market From Today': Rajnath Singh

Union Defense Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday informed that 10,000 sachets of anti-COVID drug, 2-DG will be available for sale from Thursday onwards. The drug has been developed by Defense Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). The advancement was announced by the Defense Minister while he was launching 'Services e-Health Assistance and Tele-consultation (SeHAT)' OPD Portal via virtual conferencing. Rajnath Singh appreciated the armed forces and lauded the step as a crucial. Singh stated that this development would reduce the load on the hospitals.

The video conference was attended by Chief of Defense Staff Gen Bipin Rawat, Army Chief Gen M M Naravane, and Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh.

Noting the contribution of the Defense Ministry, Singh said, "This wave of COVID is unprecedented and more dangerous than earlier. But the Defense Ministry has rendered its services in the second wave too. DRDO has set up COVID hospitals and oxygen generation plants in Delhi, Lucknow, Varanasi, and many other parts of the country."

Anti-COVID drug is yielding positive result: Rajnath Singh

Rajnath Singh informed that the anti-COVID drug is producing positive results, as many states demand 2-DG. He thanked Hyderabad-based Dr. Reddy's Lab which helped DRDO in producing the drug. The Defence Minister noted that the first batch of the anti-COVID drug was released by the Defense Ministry along with Union Health Minister, Dr. Harsh Vardhan on May 17. With 10,000 sachets on the market, DRDO Chairperson Dr. G Satheesh Reddy informed that the first batch of the drug will only be available to AIIMS, Armed Forces Hospitals, DRDO Hospitals, and other necessary places. The anti-COVID drug will be made available to all hospitals in June. Dr. Reddy was hopeful that 2-DG will work against various strains of COVID-19.

India fighting the second wave of COVID-19

As the caseload trajectory tapered down, it is expected that the country will soon witness reduced death tolls. India currently stands with 24,19,907 active cases with an 8.84% infection rate. The number of freshly recorded cases has decreased by 75,684 cases in the last 24 hours. Over 2.8 lakh people were discharged in the last 24 hours marking the recovery rate at 90.01%. Death tolls have been 3,847 in the last 24 hours putting the fatality at 1.15%. The country has successfully vaccinated 20,26,95,874 people with 18,85,805 people in the last 24 hours.

(Source- ANI)