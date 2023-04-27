100th Epsiode Of Mann Ki Baat: Artist Creates Micro Sculpture Of PM Modi Ahead Of Episode

Ahead of the 100th episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Mann Ki Baat on April 30, micro sculpture chalk artist K Bijay Kumar Reddy created a micro sculpture of PM Modi along with a mic, expressing his anticipation for the record episode.

The art was shared by the official Twitter handle of MyGovIndia where it was written, "From the hands of skilled artist K Bijay Kumar Reddy comes a masterpiece of chalk art, depicting PM Modi and a mic, in anticipation of the 100th episode of Mann Ki Baat!"

It added, "India eagerly awaits the 100th episode of #MannKiBaat, to soak in PM Narendra Modi's pearls of wisdom!"

All about Mann ki Baat

Mann Ki Baat is a radio program hosted by PM Modi in which he addresses the people of the nation in audio format. The first episode was released on 3 October 2014 and the purpose of the program is to establish a dialogue with the citizens on issues of day-to-day governance. The program is India's "first visually enriched radio program."

Survey says 23 crore people listened to Mann ki Baat

As per a survey, 23 crore people have ‘listened to or viewed’ Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Mann Ki Baat program regularly and over 100 crore people have listened to it at least once. The study based on listener feedback says the monthly program has also influenced ‘citizenship behaviour, optimism, and happiness’.

Dhankhar to inaugurate 'Mann Ki Baat@100' conclave

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar will inaugurate the daylong 'Mann Ki Baat@100' conclave organised by Prasar Bharti on Wednesday to celebrate the 100th edition of the monthly radio address of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Home Minister Amit Shah will address the valedictory session of the conclave where a commemorative coin and postage stamp will also be unveiled in the presence of Communications Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur and Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary.