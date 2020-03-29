'102 Ambulances Should Not Be Used For COVID-19 Patients' Says Health Ministry

The Union Health Ministry while laying down the standard operating procedure (SOP) informed that '102 ambulances' should not be used for Coronavirus patients, as they need to transport only pregnant women, sick infants. The Union Health Ministry on Sunday laid down the SOP for medical staff attending to or transporting a suspected or confirmed case of COVID-19. The Health Ministry also stated that all the medical technicians in the ambulance and ambulance driver must wear protective equipments when handling COVID-19 identified or suspect patients.

"Ideally, there should be ambulances identified specifically for transporting COVID suspect patients or those who have developed complications, to the health facilities," according to the SOP, as quoted by news agency PTI.

The Health Ministry also informed that currently there were are two types of ambulances – ALS (with ventilators) and BLS (without ventilators). "States may empanel other ambulances having basic equipments like that of BLS and use it for COVID-19 patients," the Health Ministry said.

