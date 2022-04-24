102 kg heroin concealed in 'mulethi' consignment from Afghanistan seized at Attari

Amritsar, Apr 24 (PTI) Over 100 kg of heroin, worth around Rs 700 crore in the international market, concealed in a consignment of 'mulethi' from Afghanistan was seized by the Customs department here on Sunday.

An official statement issued here said the heroin was hidden in a licorice root (mulethi) consignment imported from Afghanistan by a Delhi-based individual.

It was detected after the goods were subjected to X-ray scanning as per the prescribed examination procedure.

Some irregular spots were seen in the X-ray images of some of the wooden logs in the consignment, an official said.

Therefore, Customs officers started opening the bags and some of them had small cylindrical wooden logs (not mulethi), which appeared to be sealed on both ends by sawdust mixed with an adhesive, he said.

The wooden logs were broken, and they revealed machine-made cavities filled with a powdery substance, said the official.

The substance was tested by Customs and BSF officials separately, and it turned out to be a narcotic material, he said.

The total weight of the wooden logs was about 475 kg, from which 102 kg of suspected heroin of estimated value of Rs 700 crore in the international market was extracted. Further investigation in the case is going on, said the official.

Regular imports of Afghanistan-origin items such as dry fruits, fresh fruits and herbs take place via the Integrated Check Post (ICP) Attari.

In view of the changed political situation in Afghanistan since August 2021 and the sensitive nature of trade, strict examination is being carried out of all imported cargo, the official said.

In June 2019, 532.63 kg of drugs was seized at the ICP, Attari. PTI JMS CHS VSD IJT

