102-year-old Veteran Army Officer Gives '2 Reasons' To Get Vaccinated; Inspires All

India had started its vaccination drive on January 16, 2021, against the deadly coronavirus infection, and already, almost 1.5 crore beneficiaries have been inoculated. On Monday, the vaccination drive for people over the age of 60 and above 45 who are suffering from a serious illness, has also started. Amid this, the government of India has launched several campaigns to encourage people to get vaccinated. In light of this, as well as Opposition parties' attempts to cast aspersions on the vaccine, a 102-year-old Army veteran inspired people by getting vaccinated in Bengaluru and making an appeal.

102-year-old Army veteran gets vaccinated

Karnataka Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr K Sudhakar shared a video on Tuesday where an Army veteran is seen sharing his belief and confidence in the vaccine prepared to battle Covid-19. While sharing the video, Sudhakar wrote, "Do listen to these inspiring words from the 102-year-old veteran retired Army officer who took COVID-19 vaccination in Bengaluru yesterday. Hats off to your spirit Sir folded hands. India can become Covid-19 free only when each one of us become COVID-19 free." (sic)

Do listen to these inspiring words from the 102 year old veteran retired Army officer who took Covid-19 vaccination in Bengaluru yesterday.



Hats off to your spirit Sir 🙏🏼.



India can become Covid-19 free only when each one of us become Covid-19 free.@DHFWKA pic.twitter.com/l359AZJSKY — Dr Sudhakar K (@mla_sudhakar) March 2, 2021

In his encouraging words to the nation, the veteran has given two reasons to get vaccinated. He said that he had taken the vaccine so that he will not become a liability by becoming a patient. Also, after getting vaccinated, he will not spread the disease to others. He added, "I am a retired Army officer, 102-years old. I am in good health and I am not afraid to face a small vaccination. I have been prepared to face the bullets. There are two additional reasons why I decided to take this injection. Firstly, this prevents from me being becoming a liability by getting infected and becoming a patient. Secondly, not to spread the disease to others. Because if I get infected, I am likely to cause infection to others. So, I advise everyone not only because of their own interest; It's in the interest of the rest of the world to take this vaccination."

India's vaccination drive

According to reports, over 29 lakh people registered online for vaccination on Monday until 8:30 pm. Also, Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself took the first dose of the vaccination as the day began. He also shared a picture while getting vaccinated. In a message for the citizens of India, he wrote on Twitter, "Took my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS. Remarkable how our doctors and scientists have worked in quick time to strengthen the global fight against COVID-19. I appeal to all those who are eligible to take the vaccine. Together, let us make India COVID-19 free."

