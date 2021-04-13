Last Updated:

102 Years Of Jallianwala Bagh Massacre: Anand Mahindra Says 'we Must Never Forget'

Mahindra Group’s CEO Anand Mahindra on Tuesday tweeted about the Jallianwala Bagh massacre that took place in Amritsar on April 13, 1919.

Anand Mahindra

Mahindra Group’s CEO Anand Mahindra on Tuesday tweeted about the Jallianwala Bagh massacre that took place in Amritsar on April 13, 1919. Posting about the incident, wherein thousands of people in a protest meeting were fired upon under the command of Brigadier-General Dyer, Mahindra wrote, “We must never forget”. He shared a picture of the “horrific spot” from where people were fire at and said that he is “quietly contemplating” his trip to Jallianwala Bagh years ago. 

Hundreds of people were killed by British troops on this day in 1919 as they fired indiscriminately on an unarmed gathering of thousands who had assembled in Jallianwala Bagh amid nationwide protests against the Rowlatt Act which had extended wartime repressive measures. According to British government records, 379 people including men, women, and children were killed while 1,200 were wounded in the firing. Other sources place the number of dead at well over 1,000.

Netizens say ‘We should never forget…’

Following Mahindra’s post, several internet users wrote, “Sacrifices of our freedom fighters is of paramount importance”. They further thanked Mahindra for “reminding” them to always “cherish our freedom”. One user said, “Our country has paid a huge price for our freedom,  we should cherish, respect and protect it”. Another wrote, “We should never forget the sacrifices and preserve our freedom well”. “Men, women & children were mercilessly killed, it sends chills down my spine to even think what they went through to give us what we have today. Never forget,” added third. 

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid tributes to the victims of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. He said their courage, heroism and sacrifice give strength to every Indian. "Tributes to those martyred in the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. Their courage, heroism and sacrifice gives strength to every Indian," PM Modi said. 
 

