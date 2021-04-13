102 Years Of Jallianwala Bagh Massacre: Anand Mahindra Says 'we Must Never Forget'

Mahindra Group’s CEO Anand Mahindra on Tuesday tweeted about the Jallianwala Bagh massacre that took place in Amritsar on April 13, 1919. Posting about the incident, wherein thousands of people in a protest meeting were fired upon under the command of Brigadier-General Dyer, Mahindra wrote, “We must never forget”. He shared a picture of the “horrific spot” from where people were fire at and said that he is “quietly contemplating” his trip to Jallianwala Bagh years ago.

Quietly contemplating my trip to Jallianwala Bagh years ago. Every April 13, I look at this photo of a signpost marking a horrific spot, with these stark & horrifying words inscribed : “People were fired at from here.” If we cherish our freedom, then we must never forget... pic.twitter.com/VAEcJGMDA3 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) April 13, 2021

Hundreds of people were killed by British troops on this day in 1919 as they fired indiscriminately on an unarmed gathering of thousands who had assembled in Jallianwala Bagh amid nationwide protests against the Rowlatt Act which had extended wartime repressive measures. According to British government records, 379 people including men, women, and children were killed while 1,200 were wounded in the firing. Other sources place the number of dead at well over 1,000.

Netizens say ‘We should never forget…’

Following Mahindra’s post, several internet users wrote, “Sacrifices of our freedom fighters is of paramount importance”. They further thanked Mahindra for “reminding” them to always “cherish our freedom”. One user said, “Our country has paid a huge price for our freedom, we should cherish, respect and protect it”. Another wrote, “We should never forget the sacrifices and preserve our freedom well”. “Men, women & children were mercilessly killed, it sends chills down my spine to even think what they went through to give us what we have today. Never forget,” added third.

Cruel act by General Dyer... pic.twitter.com/LDIbsmCRDP — Bhargav (@bargavk) April 13, 2021

Many of the people have given their life just so that we enjoy our freedom. As we all have heard just stories and don't have any experience, we really have no clue what actually they fought for. Freedom comes with great responsibility which is building the country. (1/3) — Pragathi India (@IndiaPragathi) April 13, 2021

My blood boils whenever I think of the atrocities committed by the British. Thankful to all our freedom fighters for giving us this space on which we live in today — Common Citizen..indian first (@nagrikfirst) April 13, 2021

Never ever felt so heavy in heart when i visited this place few yrs back.

None should ever forget this history. — Praveen Lakhe (@PraveenLakhe) April 13, 2021

Absolutely right and agree. — Milind Kumbharkar (@MilindKumbhark1) April 13, 2021

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid tributes to the victims of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. He said their courage, heroism and sacrifice give strength to every Indian. "Tributes to those martyred in the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. Their courage, heroism and sacrifice gives strength to every Indian," PM Modi said.

