103-year-old Freedom Fighter Doreswamy Beats COVID-19, Shares His Recovery Journey

In a wonderful development, a 103-year-old freedom fighter and renowned Gandhian, Harohalli Srinivasaiah Doreswamy won the fight of COVID-19 battle in five days. Doreswamy, while talking to Republic asserted that he had a breathing issue so he was admitted to the hospital after which he tested positive for the virus. The veteran was admitted to Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research in Bengaluru.

Doreswamy said that he faced no trouble in regards to oxygen.

"I went to Jayadeva hospital following breathing issue and they examined me for COVID. I tested positive and therefore I had to stay there for a week. I had no problem with regards to oxygen. Some treatment was given to me for five or six days and they said there is no problem but I have a lot of weakness and cough is there," added 103-year-old Doreswamy.

He further added that he is feeling tired, otherwise, there is no other trouble. Jayadeva Institute top cardiologist Dr. C N Manjunath was personally monitoring veteran's health. The freedom fighter's case has shared a ray of hope on India, which is struggling to bring down COVID-19 cases and the fatality rate.

Doreswamy's Freedom struggle

H S Doreswamy had participated in the Quit India movement and was also jailed for four months between 1943 and 1944. He had also participated in the Mysuru Chalo movement that was aimed to achieve responsible government in the Princely state of Mysore post-independence. Doreswamy has also worked as a teacher after graduating with bachelor of science from the Central College, Bengaluru. He also contributed to journalism by bringing a newspaper called Pauravani. Even before the pandemic broke out, the veteran was actively working on social movements.

Karnataka COVID-19 condition

Meanwhile, the state recorded 35,297 new Covid-19 cases, 344 fatalities that took the total tally to 20,88,488, and the toll to 20,712. A total of 34,057 patients also recovered from the COVID-19 virus. In the last 24 hours, Bengaluru Urban alone recorded 15,191 infections. Amid rising cases of COVID-19, the state has released updated lockdown guidelines on Wednesday for labourers to operate their work under the MGNREGA program.