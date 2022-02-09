105 new cases push Arunachal's COVID-19 tally to 63,724

Itanagar, Feb 9 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh's COVID-19 tally rose to 63,724 on Wednesday as 105 more people tested positive for the infection, a health official said.

As many as 294 more patients were cured of the disease, taking the total number of recoveries to 62,178, State Surveillance Officer Dr Lobsang Jampa said, adding that the discharge rate marginally improved to 97.57 per cent from 97.27 per cent on the previous day.

The death toll remained unchanged at 292 as no fresh fatality was registered, he said.

The Capital Complex region reported the highest number of new cases at 26, followed by 11 each in East Siang and West Kameng, and seven each in Longding and Anjaw districts.

Arunachal Pradesh now has 1,254 active cases, including 343 in the Capital Complex region, and 215 in Lower Subansiri district.

The state has thus far tested over 12.51 lakh samples for COVID-19, including 1,273 on Tuesday, Jampa said, adding that the positivity rate stood at 8.24 per cent.

State Immunisation Officer Dr Dimong Padung said that 15.97 lakh people have been inoculated so far. PTI UPL ACD ACD

