106 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths in Karnataka

Bengaluru, Mar 14 (PTI) Karnataka on Monday registered 106 fresh coronavirus cases and four fatalities thereby taking the total till date to 39,43,912 and 40,022 respectively.

There were 337 patients who got discharged and the number of recoveries were 39,01,430 so far, said a bulletin.

Of the new cases, 61 were from Bengaluru Urban while there were 229 who got discharged from the city, the bulletin said.

The number of active cases across the State was 2,420.

While the positivity rate for the day was 0.45 per cent, the case fatality rate was 3.77 per cent.

The four deaths reported today were from Dakshina Kannada, Kalaburagi, Mandya and Vijayapura.

After Bengaluru urban, Mysuru recorded the highest number of cases with 11 followed by Shivamogga eight, Chitradurga six and the others.

Bengaluru Urban district now has 17,80,397 cases, Mysuru 2,29,416 and Tumakuru 1,59,815.

Cumulatively, 6,50,95,838 samples were tested of which 23,050 were examined today. PTI KSU NVG NVG

