106 new COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths in Karnataka

Bengaluru, Mar 18 (PTI) Karnataka on Friday recorded 106 fresh COVID-19 cases and five deaths thereby taking the total infected and fatalities to 39,44,432 and 40,033 respectively.

The Department of Health said 154 people were discharged today and the total number of recoveries to 39,02,344. Active cases stood at 2,067.

Bengaluru urban district reported 84 infections.

Other districts saw fresh cases too: six in Dakshina Kannada, three in Chitradurga, and two each in Bengaluru Rural, Chikkamagaluru, Mysuru and Dharwad.

The positivity rate for the day was 0.29 per cent and the case fatality rate was 4.71 per cent.

As many as 36,326 tests were conducted and there were 27,201 RT-PCR tests thereby taking the total to 6.52 crore till now.

There were 62,739 people inoculated. The total vaccinated is 10.24 crore till date, said the department. PTI GMS NVG NVG

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)