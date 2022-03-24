109 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths in Karnataka

Bengaluru, Mar 24 (PTI) Karnataka on Thursday registered 109 fresh coronavirus cases and 2 fatalities thereby taking the total to 39,45,079 and 40,044 respectively till date.

As many as 117 patients got discharged today while the number of recoveries was 39,03,201, according to a bulletin.

Of the new cases, 74 were from Bengaluru Urban which recorded 90 recoveries and one death, said the bulletin.

The number of active cases in the State was 1,792.

While the positivity rate for the day was 0.34 per cent, the case fatality rate was 1.83 per cent.

The two deaths reported today were from Bengaluru Urban and Dakshina Kannada.

After Bengaluru Urban, Belagavi reported the highest number of cases with 11 followed by Chitradurga (6), Dakshina Kannada (4), Udupi (3), followed by others.

Bengaluru Urban district now has 17,81,290 cases, Mysuru 2,29,448 and Tumakuru 1,59,831.

Cumulatively, 6,54,01,956 crore samples have been tested so far with 32,015 examined today. PTI KSU KSU SS SS

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)