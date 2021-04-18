10x Covaxin Production Hike By September: Health Min Updates On COVID, Oxygen, Remdesivir

As India continues to report over 2 lakh positive Coronavirus cases every day, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Sunday took to his official Twitter handle and urged people to follow "COVID fair practice". The Union Health Minister said that by wearing masks correctly, maintaining social distancing and washing hands regularly, people can beat the pandemic. He wrote, "COVID will lose, India will win."

COVID à¤‰à¤šà¤¿à¤¤ à¤µà¥à¤¯à¤µà¤¹à¤¾à¤° à¤•à¤¾ à¤¸à¤–à¥à¤¤à¥€ à¤¸à¥‡ à¤ªà¤¾à¤²à¤¨ à¤•à¤°à¥‡à¤‚

ðŸ”¶ à¤®à¤¾à¤¸à¥à¤• à¤¸à¤¹à¥€ à¤¢à¤‚à¤— à¤¸à¥‡ à¤ªà¤¹à¤¨à¥‡à¤‚à¥¤

ðŸ”· à¤¦à¥‹ à¤—à¤œ à¤•à¥€ à¤¦à¥‚à¤°à¥€ à¤¬à¤¨à¤¾à¤ à¤°à¤–à¥‡à¤‚à¥¤

ðŸ”¶ à¤¹à¤¾à¤¥ à¤§à¥‹à¤¤à¥‡ à¤°à¤¹à¥‡à¤‚

à¤¹à¤® à¤¸à¤¬ à¤®à¤¿à¤²à¤•à¤° covid à¤•à¥‹ à¤¹à¤°à¤¾ à¤¸à¤•à¤¤à¥‡ à¤¹à¥ˆà¤‚à¥¤ Covid à¤¹à¤¾à¤°à¥‡à¤—à¤¾, à¤­à¤¾à¤°à¤¤ à¤œà¥€à¤¤à¥‡à¤—à¤¾à¥¤@PMOIndia — Dr Harsh Vardhan (@drharshvardhan) April 18, 2021

Amid the exponential surge in cases, the Union Health Ministry has sanctioned 162 PSA (Pressure Swing Adsorption) Oxygen plants for installation in public health facilities in states as it will help augment medical oxygen capacity by 154.

Harsh Vardhan: 'Unite to fight Corona'

Shortly after Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray made an SOS call to Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying that the state is facing a shortage of Oxygen and Remdesivir drug, Dr Harsh Vardhan took to Twitter and informed that vaccine supplies of small states are being replenished every 7 days and every 4 days for big states. He further said that steps are being taken to quickly enhance the basket of vaccines and Covaxin production has also been increased by 10 times.

#LargestVaccineDrive



â–«ï¸#COVID19Vaccine supplies of small States being replenished every 7 days & every 4 days for big States

â–«ï¸Steps taken to quickly enhance basket of vaccines available

â–«ï¸Production of #Covaxin to increase 10x by Sep 2021#Unite2FightCorona @PMOIndia — Dr Harsh Vardhan (@drharshvardhan) April 18, 2021

Number of beds for #COVID19 patients to be enhanced by

â–«ï¸Setting up temporary hospitals

â–«ï¸Dedicating wards at hospitals under Union Ministries



Additional ventilators being provided by GoI

â–«ï¸Maharashtra-1121

â–«ï¸UP-1700

â–«ï¸Jharkhand-1500

â–«ï¸Gujarat-1600

â–«ï¸MP-152

â–«ï¸Chhattisgarh-230 — Dr Harsh Vardhan (@drharshvardhan) April 18, 2021

Stating that number of beds for Coronavirus patients will be enhanced by setting up temporary hospitals, the Union Health Minister said that the hospitals under Union Ministeries will be provided with additional ventilators by the Centre. He said that Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh will receive 1121, 1700, 1500, 152 and 230 beds respectively.

#Unite2FightCorona - the only way forward



All possible support is being extended to States to fight #COVID19 by taking steps to;



â–«ï¸Double #Remdesivir production & supply

â–«ï¸Ensure uninterrupted supply of #oxygen

â–«ï¸Continuously supply #COVID19vaccines

â–«ï¸Enhance healthcare infra — Dr Harsh Vardhan (@drharshvardhan) April 18, 2021

Asserting that a united fight against COVID-19 is the only way to defeat the pandemic, Vardhan said that all possible support is being extended to the states. He also mentioned that the Centre is taking steps to double the production of Remdesivir and ensure an uninterrupted supply of oxygen, COVID-19 vaccines and medical infrastructure across the country.

India's COVID-19 tally

As the world continues to battle against the Coronavirus pandemic, India so far has recorded over 1,45,26,609 positive cases, out of which 1,26,71,220 have successfully recovered and 1,75,649 have died. As per the latest reports from MoHFW, in the past 24 hours 2,34,692 new cases, 1,23,354 fresh recoveries and 1,341 deaths have been reported. Currently, the total number of active cases in India is 16,79,740.

(Image: PTI, Twitter- @drharshvardhan)