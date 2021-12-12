11 CMs To Come For Kashi Vishwanath Corridor Inauguration, Also Visit Ram Lalla In Ayodhya

With the inauguration of the Kashi Vishwanath Temple Corridor just hours away, Republic Media Network has learnt that Chief Ministers of BJP-ruled states will fly down to Varanasi for the historic moment. For the first time in history, Chief Ministers of as many as 11 states in India will gather together in Varanasi where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to inaugurate his dream project.

After dedicating Kashi Vishwanath Dham to devotees on December 13, the Prime Minister will hold a conference with all the 11 Chief Ministers on December 14. It is being stated that the concept of 'good governance' will be discussed during the meeting. The conclave will be attended by Chief Ministers of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Manipur, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand, along with Deputy CMs from Bihar and Nagaland.

Post the conference, all 11 Chief Ministers are expected to go to Ayodhya by bus to undertake the darshan of Ram Lalla. From the city of Shiva, the CMs will arrive in the city of Ram on December 15 to visit the Ram Mandir where construction is ongoing in full swing. The first two phases of foundation work have been completed and the temple is expected to be inaugurated by 2023.

Sources have revealed that the heads of 11 BJP-ruled states will attend Ram Lalla's court with their wives and will also shop in the local market of Ayodhya to promote PM's call for 'Vocal for Local'.

Tomorrow, 13th December is a landmark day. At a special programme in Kashi, the Shri Kashi Vishwanath Dham project will be inaugurated. This will add to Kashi's spiritual vibrancy. I would urge you all to join tomorrow's programme. https://t.co/DvTrEKfSzk pic.twitter.com/p2zGMZNv2U — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 12, 2021

Kashi Vishwanath Corridor inauguration

The inauguration of the state-of-the-art infrastructure surrounding the ancient Kashi Vishwanath Temple will be done by PM Modi on December 13. The corridor, located near the iconic Dashashwamedh Ghat, has been completed in record time between the local administration and design firm led by architect Bimal Patel.

The project conceptualised by PM Modi sought to ensure that properties clogging the corridor were removed in a litigation-free manner and existing heritage sites were preserved. The ₹800 crore project includes several gateways and structures leading to the temple, that have been built with stones and other materials using traditional craftsmanship.

More than 40 ancient temples like Shri Gangeshwar Mahadev temple, Manokameshwar Mahadev temple, Jauvinayak temple, Shri Kumbha Mahadev temple have also been discovered on the way and preserved. The mega project is expected to boost tourism in the ancient city in a big way.

Image: Twitter/@narendramodi