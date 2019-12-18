11 FAQs On Citizenship Amendment Act That Everyone Must Read Up On

Soon after President Ram Nath Kovind gave his assent to the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill on December 12 enforcing it as an act, several protests have been staged across the country since then. Several protests against the bill also sparked violence including a few at educational universities like those at Jamia Millia University in Delhi and the Aligarh Muslim University in Uttar Pradesh. The bill presented in the Parliament was first cleared by the Lok Sabha after intensive day-long debate and was cleared by the Raj Sabha with a majority of 125-105.

The Citizenship Amendment Act seeks to provide Indian citizenship to minority communities namely Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians who have faced persecution in Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and Pakistan. Here is everything you need to know about the Citizenship Amendment Act:

1. Enables minorities facing persecution on religious grounds to seek Indian Citizenship

The Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 (CAA) enables migrants of six minority communities from three specified countries who have come to India because of persecution on grounds of their religion to apply for Indian citizenship. It does not amend any existing legal provision which enables any foreigner of any class, creed, religion, category, etc to apply for Indian citizenship through registration or naturalization modes. Such a foreigner has to become eligible to apply for citizenship after fulfilling the minimum legal requirements.

2. Indian citizens will remain unaffected by the act

The CAA does not apply to Indian citizens. They are completely unaffected by it. It seeks to grant Indian citizenship to particular foreigners who have suffered persecution on grounds of their religion in the three neighbouring countries, namely, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and Pakistan.

3. Several refugees from the majority community of these 3 countries have also been given citizenship in the last 6 years

During the last six years, approximately 2830 Pakistani citizens, 912 Afghani citizens, and 172 Bangladeshi citizens have been given Indian citizenship. Hundreds of them are from the majority community of these three countries. Such migrants continue to get Indian citizenship and shall also continue to get it if they fulfill the eligibility conditions already provided in the law for registration or naturalization. About 14,864 Bangladeshi nationals were also granted Indian citizenship after incorporating more than fifty enclaves of Bangladesh into Indian territory post the boundary agreement between the two countries in 2014.

4. The Bill has been in the public domain since 2016

The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill has been in the public domain since 2016. It was cleared by a 30-member Parliamentary Committee consisting of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha members. The present Act is broadly based on the same Bill.

5. Refugees who migrated to India before December 31, 2014, will be granted citizenship

By amending the appropriate rules during 2015-16, the Govt. of India had already legalized entry as well as the stay of such foreign migrants belonging to six minority communities from these three countries who had come into India up to December 2014 because of persecution on grounds of religion. The Government of India had made such migrants also eligible for grant of Long Term Visa (LTV) to stay in India for a long time. The CAA now enables them to take Indian citizenship if they fulfill conditions/qualifications for such citizenship provided they migrated from these three countries before 31st December 2014.

6. Special provisions to grant citizenship have been in the past as well

On different occasions, special provisions have been made by Govt. of India in the past also to accommodate the concerns of stay and citizenship of foreigners of Indian origin who had to flee to India. For example, Article 6 of The Constitution of India provides that a person who has migrated to India from Pakistan before 19th July 1948 shall be deemed to be an Indian citizen. Secondly, even if he has migrated on or after this date he was registered as an Indian citizen after staying for only six months in India.

7. 4.61 Tamils of Indian origin were also given citizenship between 1964-2008

Similarly, 4.61 lakh Tamils of Indian origin were given Indian citizenship during the years 1964-2008 after the signing of international agreements in 1964 and 1974 between the two countries. Presently, about 95 thousand Sri Lankan refugees are living in Tamil Nadu. They are being given rations, doles and other facilities by Govt. of India and Govt. of Tamil Nadu. They can apply for Indian citizenship as and when they become eligible to do so.

8. 2 lakh Burmese of Indian origin also settled in India

During 1962-78 more than two lakh Burmese of Indian origin fled from Burma after many trades and businesses were nationalized there and properties of such Indians were forcibly taken by the State. They were settled in various parts of India.

9. Central Govt had delegated power to grant citizenship to collectors in 2004

In 2004, the Central Government delegated the power to grant citizenship by registration to six collectors of Gujarat and Rajasthan states and Government of Gujarat in respect of Hindu migrants displaced due to 1965 and 1971 wars or those Hindu migrants who had migrated from Pakistan five years back. This delegation of power was initially for one year but the same was extended for another year in 2005 and then again in 2006.

10. The act does not target any religious community

The CAA does not target any religious community from abroad. It only provides a mechanism for some migrants who may otherwise have been called “illegal” depriving them of opportunity to apply for Indian citizenship provided they meet certain conditions. The Central Government will frame rules to operationalise the provisions of the CAA. No migrant from these communities will become Indian Citizen automatically. He will have to apply online and the competent authority would see whether he fulfils all the qualifications for registration or naturalization as an Indian citizen.

11. The act also protects the interests of tribals and indigenous people

The CAA protects the interests of the tribals and indigenous people of the North-Eastern region by excluding areas under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution and areas covered by the Inner line Permit system. Such migrants living in these areas will not be able to apply for Indian citizens. So, there is no question of any influx of foreigners swamping the indigenous population. The CAA provides a cut-off date of 31st December 2014. Such migrants are therefore already in India for the last several years.

