11-feet-long Crocodile Rescued From Construction Site In Vadodara, See Pics

A crocodile measuring about 11 feet long was rescued from a construction site in the Kelanpur area of Vadodara in Gujarat on February 27. According to Arvind Pawar, President of Wildlife Rescue Trust, the 11 feet long reptile has been handed over to the forest department. After the rescue, the crocodile has been released to its natural habitat.

Successful rescue of crocodile

Arvind Pawar, President of Wildlife Rescue Trust told ANI that the crocodile was about 10-11 feet long and was found in a ditch. The Wildlife Rescue Trust president said, "We received a call from a builder that a crocodile was spotted in a ditch at one of his construction sites. We rescued it and have handed it over to the forest department." ANI shared the pictures of the rescue operation on its Twitter handle. "Gujarat: An 11-feet long crocodile was rescued from a construction site in Kelanpur area, Vadodara", wrote the part of the caption alongside the pictures. Take a look at the pictures.

Gujarat: An 11-feet long crocodile was rescued from a construction site in Kelanpur area, Vadodara.



"We rescued the crocodile and have handed it over to the forest department," said President of Wildlife Rescue Trust (27.02) pic.twitter.com/0V3JOIuVxx — ANI (@ANI) February 27, 2021

Read: Hyderabad: Couple Adopts 121-year-old Tortoise From Nehru Zoological Park

Read: World's Smallest Deer, Weighing 1.8 Kg, Looks 'more Like A Mouse'

In the first picture, the crocodile is stuck inside a muddy ditch and the crocodile is getting rescued from the construction site. In the second picture, the reptile is seen going inside a cage. Arvind Pawar told ANI that the crocodile was taken for a medical checkup after the rescue. After the medical check, the crocodile has been released to its natural habitat.

Read: Uttarakhand Glacier Burst: Rescue Op Continues 9 Days After Accident; 55 Bodies Recovered

Read: Director General Of BRO Reviews Rescue And Relief Works In Joshimath

Crocodile roaming In Navi Mumbai rescued

In a similar incident, a 6.43 feet long crocodile was rescued from a sewer in the Belapur area of Navi Mumbai. It has been roaming in the sewers and creeks of Navi Mumbai for many years now. Navi Mumbai City took to its official Twitter handle and shared a video of the crocodile spotted in the Seawood Creeks area near the NMMC Head office in Navi Mumbai.

(Inputs from ANI)