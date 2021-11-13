11 held for stone pelting during anti-encroachment drive in J-K's Reasi

Jammu, Nov 13 (PTI) Eleven people were apprehended for alleged stone pelting during an anti-encroachment drive in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, officials said.

Groups of people indulged in stone pelting soon after revenue officials accompanied by police personnel started the anti-encroachment drive in Gram Morh village, the officials said.

They said the encroached prime land belonged to the Jammu and Kashmir housing board which has sold 39 plots to different parties.

However, some residents claimed that the 30.75 acres of land belonged to their families from generations.

“We have all the revenue records to prove that the land belongs to us. The devastan (temple) of our elders is also located on the land,” a protestor claimed.

However, the officials rejected the claim and said the revenue department has already demarcated the land on the orders of the court.

“The housing board has all the required revenue documents to claim the ownership of the land. Out of total 116 kanals (14.5 acres), the board has transferred over 8 acres to Industries Department, while the rest of the land was sold to different parties,” they said, adding the allottees were unable to take possession of their plots on several occasions in the past due to hooliganism of the vested interests who want to grab the prime land.

The officials said 11 persons who indulged in stone pelting were apprehended and would be charged under relevant sections of the law including attempt to murder, sabotage and hampering government business.

There are no revenue records with the families to prove that the land belonged to them, they said, adding the retrieved land was handed over to 39 allottees on the spot. PTI TAS AQS AQS

