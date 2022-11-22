11 Hindu Families Converted In Mass Marriage Ceremony In Rajasthan’s Bharatpur

In a sixth such event of its kind in Rajasthan's Bharatpur, 11 Hindu couples were converted to Buddhism in a mass marriage in Kumher Town of Bharatpur district in Rajasthan.

The oath was administered to the couples on Sunday, November 20, to not believe in Hindu deities. The ceremony was organised by saint Ravidas Seva Samiti.

Notably the oath in the mass marriage ceremony asks the couples not to believe in Hindu gods, not to practise ‘Pind daan’, ‘Shraddh’ (offering to the ancestors) or engage in praying Hindu deities. Pertinently, it is yet to be known whether the local administration was informed about the oath in the marriage ceremony.

According to the video showing the newly wed couples taking the oath, "I vow to abide by the Oath for life following which, 1st oath - I will not believe in Brahma, Vishnu and Mahesh as gods and will not pray before them; 2nd - I will not consider Ram, Krishna as Gods, and will not pray before them, I will not believe in Gauri, Ganpati and other Hindu deities and will not pray before them."

400 families alleged converted in Jaipur

Recently, in the first week of November, over 400 families in Jaipur were allegedly converted in an event. A person, who is a preacher of Christianity was accused for the conversion, he also propagated hate messages against Hindu gods and goddesses.

#BREAKING | Mass conversion during marriage in Rajasthan. 11 couples converted in Bharatpur and asked not to believe in Hindu gods. Tune in #LIVE: https://t.co/GAtGCw2GdU pic.twitter.com/dETChwCepn — Republic (@republic) November 22, 2022

A villager, Amit who helped in exposing the alleged mass conversion told Republic, "On 28 October, a big event was held where in the name of Bhajan Sandhya, a large number of people were gathered and attempts were being made to convert them into Christianity. We agitated against the man. Till today, he is absconding and the police could not catch hold of him. Around 500-600 families from our village were trapped. He used to tell women not to wear sindoor, bindi, or bangles. He would ask people not to worship certain deities. He would encourage people to have non-vegetarian food during pujas."

‘We have not received any such inputs’: CM Gehlot

The alleged accused converter asked the villagers to give up their own religion and adopt Christianity as there is only one God, stated another villager. "That is when I realised this man is forcing people to convert. A lot of consider him as a Tantrik," the villager added.

Responding to the news, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot denied such occurrences, "We have not received any such major input of incidents. Rest such conversion is normally happening in other states as well."

