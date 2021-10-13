11 More Die Of COVID-19 In Bengal, 771 New Cases Reported

The COVID-19 toll on Wednesday rose to 18,935 after 11 more people succumbed to the disease, while 771 fresh cases pushed the tally to 15,78,482, a bulletin released by the state health department said.

North 24 Parganas accounted for four deaths, followed by three in Kolkata.

Of the 771 new cases, 203 were recorded in Kolkata and 128 in North 24 Parganas.

At least 775 more patients recuperated from the infection, thus taking the total number of people who have recovered from the disease to 15,51,890.

West Bengal currently has 7,657 active cases. The positivity rate stands at 2.74 per cent.

As many as 1,85,91,682 samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far, including 28,187 since Tuesday, the bulletin said.

Meanwhile, 5,62,228 people were administered COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday, which raised the total number of people inoculated in the state to 6.54 crore.

