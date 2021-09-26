11 new coronavirus cases in UP, COVID death toll remains unchanged

Lucknow, Sep 26 (PTI) Eleven fresh COVID-19 cases were reported in Uttar Pradesh taking the total number of cases in the state to 17,09,772 on Sunday, a health bulletin stated.

The death toll stood at 22,890 with no fresh COVID-19 deaths.

Of the 11 fresh cases, two each were reported from Prayagraj and Gautan Buddh Nagar, the UP government said in a statement issued here.

In the past 24 hours, 12 COVID-19 patients have recovered from the disease, and so far 16,86,706 people have recovered in the state.

The count of active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 176, the statement said.

In the past 24 hours, more than 2.17 lakh samples have been sent for testing, while over 7.77 crore samples have been sent for testing till now, it said. PTI NAV HDA

