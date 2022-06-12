11 new COVID-19 cases reported in J&K

Srinagar, Jun 12 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir reported 11 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, taking the infection tally to 4,54,348, officials said.

Of the new cases, six were reported from Jammu and five from Kashmir, they said.

There are 88 active cases of COVID-19 in the Union Territory, while the number of recoveries has reached 4,49,508, officials said.

The COVID-19 death toll stands at 4,752 as no fatality was reported in the last 24 hours, they said.

According to officials, there are 51 confirmed cases of mucormycosis (black fungus) in Jammu and Kashmir. PTI SSB RHL

