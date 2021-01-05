11 UK Returnees Tested Positive For COVID-19 Mutant In Karnataka: State Health Minister

Amid the scare over the UK variant of Coronavirus, Karnatka Health Minister K Sudhakar has stated on Tuesday that 11 UK returnees have been tested positive for the new Coronavirus strain in the state. Karnataka reported 600 new COVID-19 cases and three deaths, taking the infection count to 9,22,538 and the toll to 12,110 on Monday, while 728 patients got recovered on the same day with the active cases standing at 10,207.

11 UK returnees have tested positive for new coronavirus strain in the state: Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar

Meanwhile, the cumulative toll of the people infected by the mutant Coronavirus in the country has risen to 58 with twenty more people testing positive for the new UK variant. Mandatory testing of all UK-returnees through RT-PCR test is being conducted.

"The total number of cases infected with the new strain of the novel coronavirus first reported in the UK now stands at 58," the Union Health Ministry said.

The respective state governments have kept the infected people in single room isolation at designated health care facilities and their close contacts have also been put under quarantine.

Of the 58, the mutated UK strain was detected in eight samples at National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), New Delhi, 11 in the Institute of Genomics and Integrative Biology (IGIB), Delhi, in one in National Institute of Biomedical Genomics (NIBMG), Kalyani (near Kolkata), 25 in the National Institute of Virology in Pune, three in Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) in Hyderabad and ten was sequenced in National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences Hospital (NIMHANS) Bengaluru. The INSACOG labs at NCBS InSTEM, Bengaluru, CDFD Hyderabad, ILS Bhubaneswar, and NCCS Pune have so far found no mutant virus.

UK Varient of Coronavirus

The Civil Aviation Ministry had suspended flights to and from the UK from December 23 to December 31 as a preemptive action against the entry and spread of the mutant Coronavirus in India. Later the Ministry extended the flight ban till January 7.

The mutant Coronavirus has already been reported in several countries including Denmark, the Netherlands, Australia, Italy, Sweden, France, Spain, Switzerland, Germany, Canada, Japan, Lebanon and Singapore.

The mutation of COVID-19 first emerged in South East England and it is 70% more transmissible than the previous one. Due to the alarming surge of cases through the mutation, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has ordered a complete lockdown in the country starting from January 4, as the UK has been reporting daily fresh load of cases between 50,000 to 60,000.

