11-year-old Rape Survivor Gives Birth To Child In Rajasthan

An 11-year-old girl, who was allegedly raped by a man in Udaipur, gave birth to a baby girl at a government hospital in Rajasthan, police said on Wednesday.

Rishabhdev Circle Officer Vikram Singh said the minor was admitted to the hospital on Thursday last week and she delivered a baby girl two days later.

"After receiving information from the hospital, we contacted the family following her father registered a rape case on Sunday," he said.

The case was registered against a 19-year old man at Kherwara police station.

"Primary investigation revealed that the accused and the girl's uncle worked together in Gujarat. He stayed at the girl's house for the first time when he returned here from Gujarat during the first Covid lockdown last year. He had been in contact with the rape survivor since then," he said, adding that the accused is absconding and efforts are underway to nab him.

