11-year-old Takes Bihar CM By Surprise; Complains About Poor Education, Liquor Ban Failure

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar would have been used to getting complaints from people of all social strata but he could not have expected an 11-year old, who pays for his own education, to express his grievance about the sad state of affairs in providing quality education and the failed liquor prohibition in Bihar.

The Bihar CM was visiting the Kalyan Vigha village on Saturday on the occasion of the 16th death anniversary of his wife Late Manju Sinha. He was scheduled to interact with the locals to give them an audience for the issues faced by them.

A minor complains before CM about education and liquor prohibition

The programme - Jan Kalyan Samvad was organised at the Kalyan Vigha Middle School. During the programme, an 11-year-old boy Sonu Kumar studying in the VI standard sought the attention of the CM regarding the plight of education and liquor prohibition. He told the CM that his father sells yoghurt to earn a living, however, spends all his earnings to buy alcohol.

Moving on to the topic of education, Kumar said the condition of school education in government schools is very bad and the teachers do not provide quality education. He further stated the education system and the prohibition of liquor in the state have failed. The boy also showed the readiness of becoming an IPS or IAS officer if the state agrees to pay for his educational expenses. Kumar also informed the CM he was earning money to pay for his school expenses by teaching pupils studying between nursery to Class V.

Class VI boy earns for his education

Everyone present at the gathering along with the Bihar CM Nitish Kumar was stunned at the courage of the 11-year old class VI student, Sonu Kumar.

"I requested Chief Minister to provide me with quality education. My father does not give me enough money for studies as he spends all of it on alcohol. I teach students from Nursery to class V to earn money for my studies, but my father spends my money on alcohol. Chief Minister agreed to my request and asked one of his officials to get me admitted to a good school. Government schools do not provide quality education," Sonu told reporters here.

(With inputs from ANI)