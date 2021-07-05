11-year-old Tribal Girl Starts Free Classes For Younger Kids In Jharkhand's Khunti

At a time when the COVID-19 pandemic has widened the gap between the students of rural and urban areas, an 11-year-old tribal girl from Jharkhand's Khunti has initiated a noble work to dwindle this gap by providing free tuition classes to the local students. Dipika Minz, a native of Chandapara village in Khunti, who reads in a private school, said she felt 'disheartened' when she saw their juniors roaming here and there as the schools are shut due to the coronavirus lockdown.

While speaking to the New Indian Express, Dipika said that she realised that if she has started forgetting the previous lessons taught in her school, then those who have been untouched by the technology must have been experiencing the same enigma. Subsequently, she started giving classes to two of her juniors in her courtyard.

On being asked about the time when she decided to give classes to the children, she said when she saw the kids playing throughout the day, she felt 'disheartened'. She then thought of asking certain questions related to the academic syllabus which the children failed to answer, it was then when she started giving them classes.

She further added that by giving classes to the younger children, she is 're-grasping' her previous classes.

Others also joined the noble cause

Soon after initiating classes with two students, other parents also started sending their wards to Dipika's classes. Now, she has been taking classes for more than 20 students. Subsequently, two other girls of the same village have joined the mission of the 11-year-old tribal girl. Madhu Minz, a student of class 12 and Lily Sneha Lakra, a student of English Honours have volunteered to teach the students.

The hard work of tribal girls now serving 100 poor students

Apprehending the noble cause, the gram sabha made special arrangements for them and provided space at a government school in order to benefit more students. Gram Sabha Secretary Amit Kispotta said that Madhu and Lily are provided with study materials in order to facilitate more students according to their convenience. With the benefaction of the gram sabha, now there are 100 students are receiving free education with the help of three of the tribal girls of Jharkhand.

"I am proud of my daughter"

Dipika's father, Alok Minz said that she has an inclination towards teaching, but, she wants to become an IAS officer. He further stated that he feels proud of his daughter and added that she has brought a ray of hope among the parents at the time of crisis.

(Image Credit: ANI)