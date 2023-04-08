11-year-old ventures into deep waters in Madhya Pradesh, friend jumps into help, both drown

Two children drowned in a river in Madhya Pradesh's Khandwa district on Saturday, police said.

The incident took place at Abna river under Kotwali police station limits, an official said.

Kartik (11) and Anmol (12), both residents of Govind Nagar area, had gone to the river on a bicycle along with a friend, Kotwali police station in-charge Balram Singh said.

Anmol ventured into the river and started drowning. On seeing this, Kartik jumped in to save his friend, but both drowned in the process, he said.

Their friend raised an alarm, following which people in the vicinity fished out the boys and took them to the district hospital, where they were declared dead, the official said.

A case has been registered and further investigation is underway, he added.