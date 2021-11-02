110 More Coronavirus Cases Reported In J-K

Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday recorded 110 fresh cases of coronavirus, taking the infected number of people to 3,32,457 while two fresh deaths due to the virus were reported from the Union territory in the past 24 hours, officials said.

Of the 110 fresh cases, 18 were from Jammu division and 92 from Kashmir division of the UT, the officials said.

They said Srinagar district recorded the highest number of 42 cases followed by 21 cases each in Baramulla district.

There are 916 active cases in the UT, while the number of recovered patients was 3,27,103, the officials said.

The death toll in the UT due to the pandemic was 4,438 as two fresh deaths were reported in the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the officials said there were 49 confirmed cases of mucormycosis (black fungus) in J-K as no fresh case was reported since Monday evening.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)