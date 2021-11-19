110 Nations Now Recognise India's Covaxin And Covishield COVID-19 Vaccine Certificates

A total of 110 nations have agreed to reciprocal recognition of COVID-19 vaccination certificates with India, official sources informed on November 18. According to sources, 110 countries agreed to mutual acceptance of vaccination certificates, including those that recognise Indian vaccination certificates of travellers completely vaccinated with Covishield/WHO approved/nationally approved COVID vaccine, PTI reported.

110 countries recognise COVID vaccines Covishield & Covaxin: Govt official — ANI (@ANI) November 18, 2021

Union Health Ministry guidelines provide that travellers from all such countries that grant quarantine-free entrance to Indians are allowed some relaxations on arrival on the basis of reciprocity (Category A countries). Travellers who are fully vaccinated and travelling from a nation with which India has reciprocal agreements for mutual acceptance of WHO-approved COVID-19 vaccines will be allowed to depart the airport and will not be subjected to home quarantine. They are required to self-monitor their health for 14 days following their arrival.

If partially or not vaccinated, travellers must take steps such as submitting a sample for a post-arrival COVID-19 test at the point of arrival, after which they will be allowed to leave the airport, quarantine at home for seven days, re-testing on the eighth day of arrival in India, and further self-monitoring of their health for the next seven days if negative.

Fully vaccinated people outnumber partially vaccinated eligible population

Meanwhile, for the first time in the country, the number of completely vaccinated people outnumbered the partially vaccinated eligible population. According to the most recent Cowin numbers, over 38 crore people in India have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, while 37.5 crore have only received a single dose of vaccination. The overall vaccination figure in India exceeds 115 crore, with 75,57,24,081 initial doses and 38,11,55,604 second doses provided.

Moreover, the Union government remains in contact with the rest of the world in order for recipients of the world's largest COVID-19 immunisation programme to be accepted and recognised, simplifying travel for education, business, and tourism. According to the guidelines, "Fifteen days must have elapsed since completion of COVID-19 vaccination schedule." Travellers from countries other than those at risk will be allowed to depart the airport and will be required to self-monitor their health for 14 days after their arrival. This applies to all travellers, even those from countries with which reciprocal agreements for mutual recognition of WHO-approved COVID-19 vaccinations exist.

(With inputs from agencies, Image: PTI/Pixabay/Representative)