1,112 Nomination Forms Valid For Second Phase Of Gujarat Assembly Polls To Be Held On December 5

A total of 1,112 nomination forms were found to be valid for the second phase of Gujarat Assembly elections scheduled to be held on December 5, an official said on Saturday.

The scrutiny of nomination papers for the 93 seats, where elections will be held in the second phase was taken up on Friday, he said.

"A total of 1,515 forms were received for the second phase, out of which 1,112 were held valid," a statement from the office of the state's chief electoral officer said.

The first phase of the election for 89 seats will take place on December 1. Counting of votes for all 182 Assembly elections will take place on December 8.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had won 99 seats, followed by 77 by the Congress. However, the opposition party suffered defections with as many as 20 legislators resigning over the last five years, many of them winning bypolls on BJP tickets.