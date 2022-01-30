1,113 new COVID-19 cases in Thane, 11 more deaths

Thane, Jan 30 (PTI) With the addition of 1,113 new cases of coronavirus, the infection count in Maharashtra's Thane district has gone up to 7,01,074, an official said on Sunday.

These new cases were reported on Saturday, he said.

The virus also claimed the lives of 11 more people, which pushed the death toll in the district to 11,771, he said, adding that the COVID-19 mortality rate in Thane stood at 1.67 per cent.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 1,61,881, while the death toll has reached 3,372, another official said. PTI COR GK GK

