113 new COVID-19 cases in Andamans, tally rises to 9,277

Port Blair, Jan 23 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally of Andaman and Nicobar Islands rose to 9,277 on Sunday as 113 more people tested positive for the infection, 18 less than the previous day, a health bulletin said.

Only one new patient has a travel history, while 112 infections were detected during contact tracing, it said.

The Union territory now has 564 active cases, while 8,584 people have recovered from the disease so far, including 65 in the last 24 hours, the bulletin said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 129 as no fresh fatality was recorded, it said.

The administration has tested over 6.8 lakh samples for COVID-19, and inoculated more than 2.99 lakh people with two doses of the vaccine to date. PTI COR ACD ACD

