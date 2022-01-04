1,137 Fresh Covid Cases, One More Death In Rajasthan

Rajasthan on Tuesday reported 1,137 fresh COVID-19 cases that took its tally to 9,58,570, while one more fatality pushed the death toll to 8,965, according to the health department.

Of the fresh cases, 745 were reported from Jaipur, 185 from Jodhpur, 43 from Ajmer, 39 from Alwar, 31 from Kota, 21 from Bhilwara, 20 from Bharatpur and nine from Udaipur, a health department spokesperson said.

The latest fatality was reported from Jaipur. With this, the district's death toll has increased to 1,972, he said.

There are 3,183 active COVID-19 cases in the state. Thirty-seven more people recovered from the viral disease, the spokesperson said.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)