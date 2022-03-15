117 complaints against online gaming ads processed since Jan 2021: Govt

New Delhi, Mar 15 (PTI) Over 100 complaints against advertisements related to "online real money gaming" have been processed by the Advertising Standards Council of India since January last year, the government told the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

In a written reply, Minister of Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur said the ministry has issued an advisory to private satellite TV channels to comply with the guidelines of ASCI on advertisements relating to online gaming to protect consumers and inform them regarding the financial risks and other factors involved.

"The ASCI is a self regulating body which examines complaints relating to gaming advertisements of offshore gaming companies in the context of contravention of the ASCI code or guidelines on online gaming for real money winnings," Thakur said in a written response.

"From January 2021 to January 2022, ASCI has processed 117 complaints related to online real money gaming," he said.

On being asked if the government is aware of the misleading advertisements by illegal offshore betting and gambling websites on TV and Over The Top channels, Thakur said the Cable Television Networks (Regulation) Act, 1995 and rules require all advertisements telecast on private satellite TV channels to adhere to the advertising code.

The code has been prescribed under the Act, which inter-alia provides that advertisements have to conform to the laws of the country, the minister said.

Thakur said the ministry issues advisories from time to time to broadcasters for ensuring compliance to the advertising code. PTI AG RHL

